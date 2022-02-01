Categories
6 Best React Native Timer Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnb
react-native-background-timer
Emit event periodically (even when app is in the background)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
34.3K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-countdown-circle-timer
Lightweight React/React Native countdown timer component with color and progress animation based on SVG
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
395
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-timeout
Component wrapper for setTimeout et al that cleans up after itself.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-stopwatch-timer
A stopwatch/timer component for React Native.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
608
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-flip-timer
A Flip Timer implementation in React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-flip-countdown-timer
A Flip Countdown Timer implementation in React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
