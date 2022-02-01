openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

6 Best React Native Timer Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rnb

react-native-background-timer

Emit event periodically (even when app is in the background)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
34.3K
Last Commit
13d ago
rnc

react-native-countdown-circle-timer

Lightweight React/React Native countdown timer component with color and progress animation based on SVG

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
395
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
16d ago
rt

react-timeout

Component wrapper for setTimeout et al that cleans up after itself.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rns

react-native-stopwatch-timer

A stopwatch/timer component for React Native.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
608
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnf

react-native-flip-timer

A Flip Timer implementation in React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnf

react-native-flip-countdown-timer

A Flip Countdown Timer implementation in React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
3yrs ago