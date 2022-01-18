openbase logo
10 Best React Native Timeline Libraries

rnt

react-native-timeline-flatlist

FlatList based timeline component for React Native for iOS and Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
281
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
rnb

react-native-beautiful-timeline

Fully customizable, beautifully designed Timeline for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
rns

react-native-step-indicator

A simple react-native implementation of step indicator widget compatible with the ViewPager and ListView.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rnt

react-native-timeline-listview

Timeline component for React Native App

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
202
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnt

react-native-timeline-feed

Customisable timeline for react native (using FlatList). Docs: https://johan-dutoit.github.io/react-native-timeline-feed/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnj

react-native-just-timeline

React Native's customizable, RTL-supported, elegant, lazy-loading-ready Timeline component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnt

react-native-timeline-theme

Timeline for react native with flexbox and flatlist

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnh

react-native-horizontal-timeline

A horizontal scrollable timeline within the days of the month

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnt

react-native-timeline

React Native Timeline Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnt

react-native-timeline-listview-touchable

Timeline component for React Native App

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago