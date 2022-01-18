Categories
10 Best React Native Timeline Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnt
react-native-timeline-flatlist
FlatList based timeline component for React Native for iOS and Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
281
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
rnb
react-native-beautiful-timeline
Fully customizable, beautifully designed Timeline for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
rns
react-native-step-indicator
A simple react-native implementation of step indicator widget compatible with the ViewPager and ListView.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rnt
react-native-timeline-listview
Timeline component for React Native App
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
202
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-timeline-feed
Customisable timeline for react native (using FlatList). Docs: https://johan-dutoit.github.io/react-native-timeline-feed/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnj
react-native-just-timeline
React Native's customizable, RTL-supported, elegant, lazy-loading-ready Timeline component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-timeline-theme
Timeline for react native with flexbox and flatlist
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnh
react-native-horizontal-timeline
A horizontal scrollable timeline within the days of the month
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-timeline
React Native Timeline Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-timeline-listview-touchable
Timeline component for React Native App
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
