10 Best React Native Textfield Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnm
react-native-material-textfield
Material textfield
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
873
Weekly Downloads
17.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnt
react-native-textinput-effects
Text inputs with custom label and icon animations for iOS and android. Built with react native and inspired by Codrops.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
970
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tags
Tag input component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
226
Weekly Downloads
966
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-search-bar
The high-quality iOS native search bar for react native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
826
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tag-input
A simple React Native component that creates an input for tags, emails, etc.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
594
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tags-input
Input component for React Native to add and remove tags.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
578
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-floating-label-text-input
A React Native component for floating label text input
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
283
Weekly Downloads
285
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-material-design-searchbar
react native material design searchbar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rnm
react-native-md-textinput
React Native TextInput styled with Material Design.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
316
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-complete-mentions
A complete mentions system for React Native apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package