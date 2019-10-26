openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Native Textfield Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rnm

react-native-material-textfield

Material textfield

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
873
Weekly Downloads
17.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnt

react-native-textinput-effects

Text inputs with custom label and icon animations for iOS and android. Built with react native and inspired by Codrops.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
970
Last Commit
8mos ago
rnt

react-native-tags

Tag input component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
226
Weekly Downloads
966
Last Commit
4mos ago
rns

react-native-search-bar

The high-quality iOS native search bar for react native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
826
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnt

react-native-tag-input

A simple React Native component that creates an input for tags, emails, etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
594
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnt

react-native-tags-input

Input component for React Native to add and remove tags.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
578
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnf

react-native-floating-label-text-input

A React Native component for floating label text input

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
283
Weekly Downloads
285
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rnm

react-native-material-design-searchbar

react native material design searchbar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rnm

react-native-md-textinput

React Native TextInput styled with Material Design.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
316
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rnc

react-native-complete-mentions

A complete mentions system for React Native apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit