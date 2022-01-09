openbase logo
10 Best React Native Tags Libraries

rns

react-native-sectioned-multi-select

a multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rnm

react-native-multiple-select

Simple multi-select component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnb

react-native-btr

React Native UI Components 🔥 🚀 🌟

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
6mos ago
rne

@arelstone/react-native-email-chip

A simple yet customizable component to display a chip list of emails

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
141
Last Commit
3mos ago
rnt

react-native-tags

Tag input component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
226
Weekly Downloads
966
Last Commit
4mos ago
rnt

react-native-tag-input

A simple React Native component that creates an input for tags, emails, etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
594
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnt

react-native-tags-input

Input component for React Native to add and remove tags.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
578
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnt

react-native-tag-select

🏷 A simple tag component to act as radio button / checkbox

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
209
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnt

react-native-tag-autocomplete

Autocompleting tag list for react native.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
rnt

react-native-tag-group

A simple Tag component that supports both single and multiple selection.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnq

react-native-quick-select

A simple select and multiselect dropdown for react native - IOS and Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnc

react-native-chip-tags

https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-native-chip-tags

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rns

react-native-segmented-text-input

A wickedly customizable <TextInput /> for React Native. Useful for tags, spellchecking, whatever.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago