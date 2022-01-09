Categories
10 Best React Native Tags Libraries
rns
react-native-sectioned-multi-select
a multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rnm
react-native-multiple-select
Simple multi-select component for react-native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnb
react-native-btr
React Native UI Components 🔥 🚀 🌟
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rne
@arelstone/react-native-email-chip
A simple yet customizable component to display a chip list of emails
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
141
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tags
Tag input component for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
226
Weekly Downloads
966
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tag-input
A simple React Native component that creates an input for tags, emails, etc.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
594
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tags-input
Input component for React Native to add and remove tags.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
578
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tag-select
🏷 A simple tag component to act as radio button / checkbox
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
209
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tag-autocomplete
Autocompleting tag list for react native.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tag-group
A simple Tag component that supports both single and multiple selection.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnq
react-native-quick-select
A simple select and multiselect dropdown for react native - IOS and Android
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-chip-tags
https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-native-chip-tags
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-segmented-text-input
A wickedly customizable <TextInput /> for React Native. Useful for tags, spellchecking, whatever.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
