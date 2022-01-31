Categories
7 Best React Native Tabs Navigation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-tab-view
A cross-platform Tab View component for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
221K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
react-navigation-tabs
Tab navigators for React Navigation
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
325
Weekly Downloads
67.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns
react-native-segmented-control-tab
react-native-segmented-control-tab(for Android/iOS)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
27K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-navigation-collapsible
An extension of react-navigation that makes your header collapsible.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-tab-view-fixed
A cross-platform Tab View component for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-scrollable-tab-view-mask-bar
this is a custom tab bar for react-native-scrollable-tab-view 。
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-dynamic-tab-view
React Native component for creating dynamic tab layouts
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
