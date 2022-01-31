openbase logo
7 Best React Native Tabs Navigation Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
react-native-tab-view

A cross-platform Tab View component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
221K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

react-navigation-tabs

Tab navigators for React Navigation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
325
Weekly Downloads
67.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns

react-native-segmented-control-tab

react-native-segmented-control-tab(for Android/iOS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
27K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rnc

react-navigation-collapsible

An extension of react-navigation that makes your header collapsible.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago

react-native-tab-view-fixed

A cross-platform Tab View component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
14d ago
rns

react-native-scrollable-tab-view-mask-bar

this is a custom tab bar for react-native-scrollable-tab-view 。

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnd

react-native-dynamic-tab-view

React Native component for creating dynamic tab layouts

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
1yr ago