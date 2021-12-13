openbase logo
10 Best React Native Table Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
rnt

react-native-tableview-simple

Flexible and lightweight React Native component for UITableView made with pure CSS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
443
Weekly Downloads
916
Last Commit
2mos ago
rnt

react-native-table-component

🌱Build table for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
604
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
4d ago
rng

react-native-grid-component

🔲 React native grid component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
667
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnt

react-native-tableview

Native iOS UITableView for React Native with JSON support and more

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
275
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnt

@koimy/react-native-table-component

🌱Build table for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
604
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4d ago

react-native-generic-table-page

A customisable page with table of data, search bar, an optional extras

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rns

react-native-simple-table

A simple table for react native.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-native-data-table

A generic table to lay out data from realm for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnj

react-nested-json-table

A simple React component that renders any deeply nested json into a collapsible table

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rnd

react-native-datatable

A simple data table for react native, working both on Android and iOS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago