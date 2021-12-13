Categories
10 Best React Native Table Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnt
react-native-tableview-simple
Flexible and lightweight React Native component for UITableView made with pure CSS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
443
Weekly Downloads
916
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-table-component
🌱Build table for react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
604
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-grid-component
🔲 React native grid component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
667
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tableview
Native iOS UITableView for React Native with JSON support and more
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
275
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
@koimy/react-native-table-component
🌱Build table for react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
604
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-generic-table-page
A customisable page with table of data, search bar, an optional extras
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-simple-table
A simple table for react native.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-data-table
A generic table to lay out data from realm for react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnj
react-nested-json-table
A simple React component that renders any deeply nested json into a collapsible table
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-datatable
A simple data table for react native, working both on Android and iOS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package