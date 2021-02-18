openbase logo
5 Best React Native Syntax Highlighting Libraries

5 Best React Native Syntax Highlighting Libraries
@sanar/react-native-highlight-text

Text highlighter for React Native made with TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnh

react-native-highlight-words

Find and highlight words within a larger body of text 🖍

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rns

react-native-syntax-highlighter

a syntax highlighter for react native using https://github.com/conorhastings/react-syntax-highlighter under the hood

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
891
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rsh

@godievski/rn-syntax-highlighter

Syntax highlighter for react-native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnt

react-native-text-highlight

Small library for highlighting text in react-native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago