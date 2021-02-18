Categories
5 Best React Native Syntax Highlighting Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@sanar/react-native-highlight-text
Text highlighter for React Native made with TypeScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnh
react-native-highlight-words
Find and highlight words within a larger body of text 🖍
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-syntax-highlighter
a syntax highlighter for react native using https://github.com/conorhastings/react-syntax-highlighter under the hood
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
891
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsh
@godievski/rn-syntax-highlighter
Syntax highlighter for react-native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-text-highlight
Small library for highlighting text in react-native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
