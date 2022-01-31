openbase logo
10 Best React Native Swipe Libraries

react-native-tab-view

A cross-platform Tab View component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
221K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rnm

react-native-modalize

A highly customizable modal/bottom sheet that loves scrolling content.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rna

react-native-anchor-carousel

A simple swipeable carousel for React Native which anchor two side of list.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rns

react-native-swipe-gestures

4-directional swipe gestures for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
162K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns

react-native-snap-carousel

Swiper/carousel component for React Native with previews, multiple layouts, parallax images, performant handling of huge numbers of items, and RTL support. Compatible with Android & iOS.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
rns

react-native-swiper

The best Swiper component for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.8K
Weekly Downloads
57.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rnm

react-native-modalbox

A <Modal/> component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rbs

reanimated-bottom-sheet

Highly configurable bottom sheet component made with react-native-reanimated and react-native-gesture-handler

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
30.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

react-native-image-gallery

Pure JavaScript image gallery component for iOS and Android with high-performance and native feeling in mind

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rni

react-native-image-zoom-viewer

🚀 tiny & fast lib for react native image viewer pan and zoom

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
36.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Buggy

@react-native-community/viewpager

React Native wrapper for the Android ViewPager and iOS UIPageViewController.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
35.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rni

react-native-image-layout

An easy and simple to use React Native component to render a custom masonry layout for remote images and displayed on a custom interactive image viewer. Includes animations and support for both iOS and Android. Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by [Lue Hang](https://www.facebook.com/lue.hang) (the author).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
rns

react-native-swiper-flatlist

👆 Swiper component implemented with FlatList using Hooks & Typescript + strict automation tests with Detox

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago
rns

react-native-swipeable

A powerful React Native swipe component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnp

react-native-popup-dialog

A react native modals library. Swipeable. Highly customizable. Support multi modals & Support custom animation. For IOS & Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnp

react-native-pages

Easy to use page view component

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
349
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnm

react-native-modals

A react native modals library. Swipeable. Highly customizable. Support multi modals & Support custom animation. For IOS & Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnb

react-native-banner-carousel

a carousel component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
523
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnp

react-native-photo-browser

Local and remote media gallery with captions, selections and grid view support for react native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
708
Weekly Downloads
286
Last Commit
9mos ago

react-native-swipe-cards

Tinder-like swipe cards for your React Native app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
118
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnd

react-native-draggable-view

DraggableView is a component for react-native, it allows you have a vertical draggable drawer view that you can drag up or drag down. So, if you drag and release that component, then it keeps moving until reach either initial position or container border.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-native-image-carousel

Image carousel with support for fullscreen mode with swiping and pinch-to-zoom.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
214
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-native-photo-gallery

Simple, yet powerful image gallery for React Native. Features zoom and pagination ! 🖼

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rni

react-native-interactive-image-gallery

A React Native image gallery browser with interactive animations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
rng

react-native-gallery

A pure JavaScript image gallery component for react-native apps with common gestures like pan, pinch and doubleTap, supporting both iOS and Android.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
332
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rns

react-native-sooji-animated-input

Simple instances of gesture handling + animations in react-native. Developed by :

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rns

@hemith/react-native-snap-carousel

Swiper/carousel component for React Native with previews, multiple layouts, parallax images, performant handling of huge numbers of items, and RTL support. Compatible with Android & iOS.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
rns

@amazingbeerbelly/react-native-snap-carousel

Swiper/carousel component for React Native with previews, multiple layouts, parallax images, performant handling of huge numbers of items, and RTL support. Compatible with Android & iOS.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit