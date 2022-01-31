Categories
10 Best React Native Swipe Libraries
react-native-tab-view
A cross-platform Tab View component for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
221K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rnm
react-native-modalize
A highly customizable modal/bottom sheet that loves scrolling content.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rna
react-native-anchor-carousel
A simple swipeable carousel for React Native which anchor two side of list.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rns
react-native-swipe-gestures
4-directional swipe gestures for react-native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
162K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns
react-native-snap-carousel
Swiper/carousel component for React Native with previews, multiple layouts, parallax images, performant handling of huge numbers of items, and RTL support. Compatible with Android & iOS.
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
rns
react-native-swiper
The best Swiper component for React Native.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.8K
Weekly Downloads
57.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rnm
react-native-modalbox
A <Modal/> component for react-native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rbs
reanimated-bottom-sheet
Highly configurable bottom sheet component made with react-native-reanimated and react-native-gesture-handler
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
30.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-native-image-gallery
Pure JavaScript image gallery component for iOS and Android with high-performance and native feeling in mind
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rni
react-native-image-zoom-viewer
🚀 tiny & fast lib for react native image viewer pan and zoom
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
36.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Buggy
@react-native-community/viewpager
React Native wrapper for the Android ViewPager and iOS UIPageViewController.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
35.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-image-layout
An easy and simple to use React Native component to render a custom masonry layout for remote images and displayed on a custom interactive image viewer. Includes animations and support for both iOS and Android. Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by [Lue Hang](https://www.facebook.com/lue.hang) (the author).
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
rns
react-native-swiper-flatlist
👆 Swiper component implemented with FlatList using Hooks & Typescript + strict automation tests with Detox
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-swipeable
A powerful React Native swipe component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-popup-dialog
A react native modals library. Swipeable. Highly customizable. Support multi modals & Support custom animation. For IOS & Android.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-pages
Easy to use page view component
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
349
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-modals
A react native modals library. Swipeable. Highly customizable. Support multi modals & Support custom animation. For IOS & Android.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnb
react-native-banner-carousel
a carousel component for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
523
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-photo-browser
Local and remote media gallery with captions, selections and grid view support for react native.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
708
Weekly Downloads
286
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-swipe-cards
Tinder-like swipe cards for your React Native app
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
118
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-draggable-view
DraggableView is a component for react-native, it allows you have a vertical draggable drawer view that you can drag up or drag down. So, if you drag and release that component, then it keeps moving until reach either initial position or container border.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-image-carousel
Image carousel with support for fullscreen mode with swiping and pinch-to-zoom.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
214
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-photo-gallery
Simple, yet powerful image gallery for React Native. Features zoom and pagination ! 🖼
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-interactive-image-gallery
A React Native image gallery browser with interactive animations
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-gallery
A pure JavaScript image gallery component for react-native apps with common gestures like pan, pinch and doubleTap, supporting both iOS and Android.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
332
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-sooji-animated-input
Simple instances of gesture handling + animations in react-native. Developed by :
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
@hemith/react-native-snap-carousel
Swiper/carousel component for React Native with previews, multiple layouts, parallax images, performant handling of huge numbers of items, and RTL support. Compatible with Android & iOS.
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
@amazingbeerbelly/react-native-snap-carousel
Swiper/carousel component for React Native with previews, multiple layouts, parallax images, performant handling of huge numbers of items, and RTL support. Compatible with Android & iOS.
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
