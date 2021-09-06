Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Native Swipe Button Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rns
react-native-swipe-list-view
A React Native ListView component with rows that swipe open and closed
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
35.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
rsb
rn-swipe-button
React Native Swipe Button component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-swipeout
iOS-style swipeout buttons behind component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
25.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc-swipeout
React Swipeout(web & react-native)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-swipeable
A powerful React Native swipe component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsb
rn-sliding-button
React Native Button component which support Slide event to perform action.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
132
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-slide-button
Slide to proceed button for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-swipe
iOS-style swipeout buttons behind component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-swipe-out
iOS-style swipeout buttons behind component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsb
rn-swipe-button-rectangular
React Native Swipe Button component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-slide-button-codificar
Slide to proceed button for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package