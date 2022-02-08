openbase logo
8 Best React Native State Management Libraries

rq

react-query

⚛️ Hooks for fetching, caching and updating asynchronous data in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
79
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
8Performant
rrs

react-ridge-state

react-ridge-state is a very simple global state management library for React and React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
526
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rgh

react-global-hook

state management for react & react-native using hooks.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@brigad/redux-rest-easy

⛳ Redux/React/React Native framework handling network requests, state management, selectors, caching and much more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3yrs ago
dex

dextrous

Utilities for reducer composition in Redux

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
xta

xtate

Simple State Management library for React / React Native

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-navx

[Experimental] Navigation and state management in one place for your React Native projects, featuring React Navigation and MobX / MST

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dcp

dynamic-context-provider

With the context api some familiar patterns began popping up. Create a Context, Provider, a reducer and state objects. This is fine, but say you have multiple pages and want each to have their own context, you can easily find yourself in boilerplate

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit