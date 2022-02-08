Categories
8 Best React Native State Management Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rq
react-query
⚛️ Hooks for fetching, caching and updating asynchronous data in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
79
Top Feedback
11
Great Documentation
11
Easy to Use
8
Performant
rrs
react-ridge-state
react-ridge-state is a very simple global state management library for React and React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
526
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rgh
react-global-hook
state management for react & react-native using hooks.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@brigad/redux-rest-easy
⛳ Redux/React/React Native framework handling network requests, state management, selectors, caching and much more
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dex
dextrous
Utilities for reducer composition in Redux
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
xta
xtate
Simple State Management library for React / React Native
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-navx
[Experimental] Navigation and state management in one place for your React Native projects, featuring React Navigation and MobX / MST
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dcp
dynamic-context-provider
With the context api some familiar patterns began popping up. Create a Context, Provider, a reducer and state objects. This is fine, but say you have multiple pages and want each to have their own context, you can easily find yourself in boilerplate
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
