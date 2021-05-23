Categories
10 Best React Native Star Rating Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnr
react-native-ratings
Tap and Swipe Ratings component for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
677
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
3
Performant
rns
react-native-star-view
A rating star view !
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rns
react-native-star-rating-widget
A customizable, animated star rating component for React Native. Compatible with iOS and Android. Written in Typescript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-star-rating
A React Native component for generating and displaying interactive star ratings
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
752
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-swipeable-rating
Star rating component with support for swipe and / or touch selection
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-star-rating-view
StarRatingView for react-native, supporting decimal fraction and sliding rating. Works on both Android and iOS.(星星评价打分组件：支持小数、滑动打分。支持安卓和iOS，可自定义图片)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-stars-rating
react-native stars rating component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnr
react-native-rating-star
A React Native component for generating and displaying interactive star ratings. Compatible with both iOS and Android.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-starrating
react native starRatin component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-star-rating-svg
A React Native component for generating and displaying interactive star ratings
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
752
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
