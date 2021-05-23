openbase logo
10 Best React Native Star Rating Libraries

rnr

react-native-ratings

Tap and Swipe Ratings component for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
677
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
9
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Performant
rns

react-native-star-view

A rating star view !

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rns

react-native-star-rating-widget

A customizable, animated star rating component for React Native. Compatible with iOS and Android. Written in Typescript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
rns

react-native-star-rating

A React Native component for generating and displaying interactive star ratings

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
752
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rns

react-native-swipeable-rating

Star rating component with support for swipe and / or touch selection

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rns

react-native-star-rating-view

StarRatingView for react-native, supporting decimal fraction and sliding rating. Works on both Android and iOS.(星星评价打分组件：支持小数、滑动打分。支持安卓和iOS，可自定义图片)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
1yr ago
rns

react-native-stars-rating

react-native stars rating component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnr

react-native-rating-star

A React Native component for generating and displaying interactive star ratings. Compatible with both iOS and Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rns

react-native-starrating

react native starRatin component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rns

react-native-star-rating-svg

A React Native component for generating and displaying interactive star ratings

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
752
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago