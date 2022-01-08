Categories
10 Best React Native Select Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@react-native-community/picker
Picker is a cross-platform UI component for selecting an item from a list of options.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
863
Weekly Downloads
45.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rnm
react-native-modal-dropdown
Fork of the original https://github.com/sohobloo/react-native-modal-dropdown
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Buggy
2
Performant
rnm
react-native-modal-selector
A cross-platform (iOS / Android), selector/picker component for React Native that is highly customizable and supports sections.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
77.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rns
react-native-switch-selector
Switch Selector for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
react-native-picker-select
🔽 A Picker component for React Native which emulates the native <select> interfaces for iOS and Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
75.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
rnc
react-native-chooser
Simple Cross Platform HTML Select Tag for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
321
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-bpk-component-select
Backpack Design System
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-country-picker-modal
🇦🇶 Country picker provides a modal allowing a user to select a country from a list. It display a flag next to each country name.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
886
Weekly Downloads
28.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnn
react-native-number-please
🔢 Generate react-native pickers with range numbers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-dropdown
This is simple implementation of drop down menu
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
641
Weekly Downloads
322
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
rnt
react-native-tag-select
🏷 A simple tag component to act as radio button / checkbox
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
209
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnw
react-native-wheel-picker
React native cross platform picker.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
291
Weekly Downloads
175
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-select-list
Simple **select** for React Native Applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnn
react-native-number-selector
ReactNative: Native Number Picker
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-select-dialog
a demo for react-native-dialog-selectlist component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
