10 Best React Native Select Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
@react-native-community/picker

Picker is a cross-platform UI component for selecting an item from a list of options.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
863
Weekly Downloads
45.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rnm

react-native-modal-dropdown

Fork of the original https://github.com/sohobloo/react-native-modal-dropdown

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Buggy
2Performant
rnm

react-native-modal-selector

A cross-platform (iOS / Android), selector/picker component for React Native that is highly customizable and supports sections.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
77.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rns

react-native-switch-selector

Switch Selector for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use

react-native-picker-select

🔽 A Picker component for React Native which emulates the native <select> interfaces for iOS and Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
75.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
rnc

react-native-chooser

Simple Cross Platform HTML Select Tag for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
321
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-native-bpk-component-select

Backpack Design System

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
5d ago
rnc

react-native-country-picker-modal

🇦🇶 Country picker provides a modal allowing a user to select a country from a list. It display a flag next to each country name.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
886
Weekly Downloads
28.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
rnn

react-native-number-please

🔢 Generate react-native pickers with range numbers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
2mos ago
rnd

react-native-dropdown

This is simple implementation of drop down menu

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
641
Weekly Downloads
322
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
rnt

react-native-tag-select

🏷 A simple tag component to act as radio button / checkbox

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
209
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnw

react-native-wheel-picker

React native cross platform picker.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
291
Weekly Downloads
175
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rns

react-native-select-list

Simple **select** for React Native Applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
rnn

react-native-number-selector

ReactNative: Native Number Picker

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rns

react-native-select-dialog

a demo for react-native-dialog-selectlist component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago