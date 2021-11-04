openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

6 Best React Native Scroll Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

react-native-keyboard-aware-scroll-view

A ScrollView component that handles keyboard appearance and automatically scrolls to focused TextInput.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rns

react-native-scrollable-tab-view

Tabbed navigation that you can swipe between, each tab can have its own ScrollView and maintain its own scroll position between swipes. Pleasantly animated. Customizable tab bar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rns

react-native-stretchy

🤸‍♀️A ReactNative scrollable stretchy header component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
264
Last Commit
8mos ago
rnt

react-native-touch-through-view

Component library that allows for scroll views and table views to scroll over interactable content without poor performing size and bounds animations.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
646
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rns

react-native-scrollview-lazyload

React Native scrollview/listview component with image lazyload feature

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rnp

react-native-parallax-scroll-view-new

new version of react-native-parallax-scroll-view

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit