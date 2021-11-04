Categories
6 Best React Native Scroll Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-keyboard-aware-scroll-view
A ScrollView component that handles keyboard appearance and automatically scrolls to focused TextInput.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rns
react-native-scrollable-tab-view
Tabbed navigation that you can swipe between, each tab can have its own ScrollView and maintain its own scroll position between swipes. Pleasantly animated. Customizable tab bar
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rns
react-native-stretchy
🤸♀️A ReactNative scrollable stretchy header component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
264
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-touch-through-view
Component library that allows for scroll views and table views to scroll over interactable content without poor performing size and bounds animations.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
646
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-scrollview-lazyload
React Native scrollview/listview component with image lazyload feature
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-parallax-scroll-view-new
new version of react-native-parallax-scroll-view
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
