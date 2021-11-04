Categories
4 Best React Native Scroll Bar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-keyboard-aware-scroll-view
A ScrollView component that handles keyboard appearance and automatically scrolls to focused TextInput.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rni
react-native-input-scroll-view
Perfect TextInput ScrollView
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
343
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-invertible-scroll-view
An invertible ScrollView for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
453
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnq
react-native-quick-scroll
React Native scroll bar component for fast scrolling 🚀
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
