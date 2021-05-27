Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
9 Best React Native Screen Capture Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnv
react-native-view-shot
Snapshot a React Native view and save it to an image
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
51.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
expo-screen-capture
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-detector
a screenshot detector for react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
852
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-screen-capture-secure
react native module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
173
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-screenshot-notifier
Notify when a screenshot is taken in Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-screenshield
Prevent doing screenshot of your APP programically.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-screen-recorder
A React Native module that allows you to capture the screen and save it in specific directory
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnn
react-native-nj-screenshotcatch
A ReactNative Tool for catch Screen Shot Event
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-screenshot-detector
Note: this project is designed to work with the newer version of React Native library imports, i.e. React Native >= 0.40.0
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package