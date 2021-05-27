openbase logo
9 Best React Native Screen Capture Libraries

react-native-view-shot

Snapshot a React Native view and save it to an image

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
51.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
expo-screen-capture

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
react-native-detector

a screenshot detector for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
852
Last Commit
5mos ago
react-native-screen-capture-secure

react native module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
173
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-native-screenshot-notifier

Notify when a screenshot is taken in Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-native-screenshield

Prevent doing screenshot of your APP programically.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-native-screen-recorder

A React Native module that allows you to capture the screen and save it in specific directory

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-native-nj-screenshotcatch

A ReactNative Tool for catch Screen Shot Event

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-native-screenshot-detector

Note: this project is designed to work with the newer version of React Native library imports, i.e. React Native >= 0.40.0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit