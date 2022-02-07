Categories
5 Best React Native Routing Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
react-navigation
Routing and navigation for your React Native apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.9K
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
101
Top Feedback
16
Great Documentation
13
Performant
10
Easy to Use
react-router-native
Declarative routing for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
25.3K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-router-flux
The first declarative React Native router
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-router-flux-custom-tabs
React Native Router based on new React Native Navigation API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-redux-router
React Native Router using Redux architecture
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
