5 Best React Native Routing Libraries

react-navigation

Routing and navigation for your React Native apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.9K
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
101
Top Feedback
16Great Documentation
13Performant
10Easy to Use

react-router-native

Declarative routing for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
25.3K
Last Commit
10d ago
react-native-router-flux

The first declarative React Native router

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-router-flux-custom-tabs

React Native Router based on new React Native Navigation API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
5yrs ago
react-native-redux-router

React Native Router using Redux architecture

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit