10 Best React Native Range Slider Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnm
@ptomasroos/react-native-multi-slider
Android and iOS Pure JS react native multi slider
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
662
Weekly Downloads
22.9K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rrs
rn-range-slider
A native slider with range
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@react-native-community/slider
React Native component used to select a single value from a range of values
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
744
Weekly Downloads
82.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-community-slider-ry
React Native component used to select a single value from a range of values
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
744
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnr
react-native-range-slider-expo
Customizable range slider for react native apps and compatible with Expo projects
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
540
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnr
react-native-range-slider
The high-quality native iOS range slider for react native.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
241
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-slider-picker
Custom range slide picker for React Native.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnr
@jesster2k10/react-native-range-slider
A high-quality, cross platform, native iOS range slider for react native. A slider, similar in style to UISlider, but which allows you to pick a minimum and maximum range; inspired by react-native-range-slider
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrs
@webileapps/rn-range-slider
A native slider with range
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbn
react-bootstrap-native-slider
A ReactJS wrapper for the HTML5 input type="range" slider component, with a Bootstrap polyfill for browsers that don't support it.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
