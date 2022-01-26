openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Native Range Slider Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rnm

@ptomasroos/react-native-multi-slider

Android and iOS Pure JS react native multi slider

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
662
Weekly Downloads
22.9K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rrs

rn-range-slider

A native slider with range

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@react-native-community/slider

React Native component used to select a single value from a range of values

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
744
Weekly Downloads
82.4K
Last Commit
3d ago

react-native-community-slider-ry

React Native component used to select a single value from a range of values

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
744
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3d ago
rnr

react-native-range-slider-expo

Customizable range slider for react native apps and compatible with Expo projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
540
Last Commit
rnr

react-native-range-slider

The high-quality native iOS range slider for react native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
241
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rns

react-native-slider-picker

Custom range slide picker for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
rnr

@jesster2k10/react-native-range-slider

A high-quality, cross platform, native iOS range slider for react native. A slider, similar in style to UISlider, but which allows you to pick a minimum and maximum range; inspired by react-native-range-slider

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rrs

@webileapps/rn-range-slider

A native slider with range

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
rbn

react-bootstrap-native-slider

A ReactJS wrapper for the HTML5 input type="range" slider component, with a Bootstrap polyfill for browsers that don't support it.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago