7 Best React Native Radio Button Libraries
rbr
radio-buttons-react-native
Animated radio buttons component for react native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rnr
react-native-radio-buttons-group
Simple, best and easy to use radio buttons for react native apps.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-simple-radio-button
Simple and handy animated radio button component for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
440
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-flexi-radio-button
Simple and flexible Radio button for React Native App
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnr
react-native-radio-button
Just a simple radio button
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-selectmultiple-button
A button (or a grouped buttons) supporting multiple or radio selection by building with React Native. https://github.com/danceyoung/selectmultiplebuttons for Swift.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
150
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-custom-radio-group
Radio group with custom radio button
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
