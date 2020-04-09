openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

7 Best React Native Radio Button Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rbr

radio-buttons-react-native

Animated radio buttons component for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rnr

react-native-radio-buttons-group

Simple, best and easy to use radio buttons for react native apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
22d ago
rns

react-native-simple-radio-button

Simple and handy animated radio button component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
440
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnf

react-native-flexi-radio-button

Simple and flexible Radio button for React Native App

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnr

react-native-radio-button

Just a simple radio button

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rns

react-native-selectmultiple-button

A button (or a grouped buttons) supporting multiple or radio selection by building with React Native. https://github.com/danceyoung/selectmultiplebuttons for Swift.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
150
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnc

react-native-custom-radio-group

Radio group with custom radio button

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
4yrs ago