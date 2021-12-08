openbase logo
10 Best React Native QR Code Generator Libraries

rnq

react-native-qrcode-svg

A QR Code generator for React Native based on react-native-svg and node-qrcode.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
804
Weekly Downloads
45.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
rqg

rn-qr-generator

A QR code image generator and detector for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
926
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Performant
3Highly Customizable
2Great Documentation
rqc

react-qr-code

A QR code generator for React and React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
62.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
rnb

react-native-barcode-creator

React Native Barcode Creator creates different type of barcodes including EAN13, CODE128, PDF417, UPCA, QR and AZTEC.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
139
Last Commit
5mos ago
ern

easyqrcode-react-native

React Native QRCode generator. Can generate standard QRCode image or base64 image data url text. Cross-browser QRCode generator for pure javascript. Support Dot style, Logo, Background image, Colorful, Title etc. settings. support binary mode.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
2mos ago
rnq

react-native-qrcode-generator

A minimal QRcode component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
661
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rns

react-native-smart-code

Support React & ReactNative.In react-native,it's create base64 String,which is qrcode or barcode ,and without webview.In react,we use jsbarcode.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-native-qr-generator

Generate QR Code Images in React-Native

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rna

react-native-android-iconify

icons for react-native android using android-iconify

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rnq

@mudit_26/react-native-qr-code

A QR Code generator for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago