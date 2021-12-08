Categories
10 Best React Native QR Code Generator Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnq
react-native-qrcode-svg
A QR Code generator for React Native based on react-native-svg and node-qrcode.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
804
Weekly Downloads
45.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
rqg
rn-qr-generator
A QR code image generator and detector for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
926
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Performant
3
Highly Customizable
2
Great Documentation
rqc
react-qr-code
A QR code generator for React and React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
62.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnb
react-native-barcode-creator
React Native Barcode Creator creates different type of barcodes including EAN13, CODE128, PDF417, UPCA, QR and AZTEC.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
139
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ern
easyqrcode-react-native
React Native QRCode generator. Can generate standard QRCode image or base64 image data url text. Cross-browser QRCode generator for pure javascript. Support Dot style, Logo, Background image, Colorful, Title etc. settings. support binary mode.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnq
react-native-qrcode-generator
A minimal QRcode component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
661
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-smart-code
Support React & ReactNative.In react-native,it's create base64 String,which is qrcode or barcode ,and without webview.In react,we use jsbarcode.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-qr-generator
Generate QR Code Images in React-Native
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-android-iconify
icons for react-native android using android-iconify
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnq
@mudit_26/react-native-qr-code
A QR Code generator for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
