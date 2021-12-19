openbase logo
10 Best React Native Progress Bar Libraries

@react-native-community/progress-bar-android

ProgressBar Component for react-native Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
40.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
rnc

react-native-circular-progress

React Native component for creating animated, circular progress with ReactART

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
28.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rni

react-native-image-progress

Progress indicator for networked images in React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rna

react-native-animated-progress

A easy-to-use and customizable animated Progress Bar!

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
421
Last Commit
4mos ago
rnr

react-native-reanimated-progress-bar

React Native animated progress bar, using react-native-reanimated

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
rnp

react-native-progress-bar-animated

📊 Simple, customizable and animated progress bar for React Native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-native-animated-bar

Responsive React Native Animated Progress Bar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
257
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnp

react-native-progress-bar

An animated progress bar for React Native

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rna

react-native-air-progress-bar

✈️ 🚀 React native progress-bar, give your progress-bar some brand style

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnp

react-native-progress-bar-classic

Simple animated progress bar for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rnp

@betacode/react-native-progress-bar-animated

📊 Simple, customizable and animated progress bar for React Native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago