10 Best React Native Progress Bar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@react-native-community/progress-bar-android
ProgressBar Component for react-native Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
40.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-circular-progress
React Native component for creating animated, circular progress with ReactART
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
28.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-image-progress
Progress indicator for networked images in React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-animated-progress
A easy-to-use and customizable animated Progress Bar!
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
421
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnr
react-native-reanimated-progress-bar
React Native animated progress bar, using react-native-reanimated
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-progress-bar-animated
📊 Simple, customizable and animated progress bar for React Native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-animated-bar
Responsive React Native Animated Progress Bar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
257
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-progress-bar
An animated progress bar for React Native
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-air-progress-bar
✈️ 🚀 React native progress-bar, give your progress-bar some brand style
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-progress-bar-classic
Simple animated progress bar for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
@betacode/react-native-progress-bar-animated
📊 Simple, customizable and animated progress bar for React Native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
