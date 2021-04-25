Categories
5 Best React Native Profiling Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
rns
react-native-startup-time
measure startup time of your react-native app
MIT
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
10.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
react-native-performance-monitor
React Native Performance Monitor - Realtime graphing of React Native render performance
MIT
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
970
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
rs
rn-snoopy
Snoopy is a profiling tool for React Native, that lets you snoop on the React Native Bridge.
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
536
Last Commit
Bundle Size
rns
react-native-slowlog
A tiny in-process profiler for React Native
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
525
Last Commit
Bundle Size
react-native-js-profiler
This projects tries to measure the performance impact on JS thread by different app modules. It attempts to do so by measuring execution time in of a given function and also measuring callbacks of asynchronous operations starting inside.
MIT
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
