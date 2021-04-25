openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

5 Best React Native Profiling Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rns

react-native-startup-time

measure startup time of your react-native app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
10.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago

react-native-performance-monitor

React Native Performance Monitor - Realtime graphing of React Native render performance

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
970
Last Commit
8mos ago
rs

rn-snoopy

Snoopy is a profiling tool for React Native, that lets you snoop on the React Native Bridge.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
536
Last Commit
rns

react-native-slowlog

A tiny in-process profiler for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
525
Last Commit

react-native-js-profiler

This projects tries to measure the performance impact on JS thread by different app modules. It attempts to do so by measuring execution time in of a given function and also measuring callbacks of asynchronous operations starting inside.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
10mos ago