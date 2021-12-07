openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Native Popup Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

react-native-modal

An enhanced, animated, customizable Modal for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.7K
Weekly Downloads
243K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rnm

react-native-modalbox

A <Modal/> component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rna

react-native-awesome-alerts

Awesome alerts for React Native, works with iOS and Android.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago

react-native-popup-menu

Popup menu component for React Native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
23K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rmp

rn-modal-picker

This is a cross-platform picker with search bar for react native support both platform IOs and android

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
274
Last Commit
7mos ago
rne

react-native-enhanced-popup-menu

Pure TypeScript material menu component for React Native

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
301
Last Commit
3mos ago
rnp

react-native-popover-menu

React Native: Native Popover Menu

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
438
Weekly Downloads
185
Last Commit
8mos ago
rnp

react-native-popup-dialog

A react native modals library. Swipeable. Highly customizable. Support multi modals & Support custom animation. For IOS & Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnm

react-native-modals

A react native modals library. Swipeable. Highly customizable. Support multi modals & Support custom animation. For IOS & Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnd

react-native-draggable-view

DraggableView is a component for react-native, it allows you have a vertical draggable drawer view that you can drag up or drag down. So, if you drag and release that component, then it keeps moving until reach either initial position or container border.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
2yrs ago
smp

search-modal-picker

RN modal picker

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnp

react-native-popup-dialog-hendra

React Native Popup Dialog for IOS & Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit