Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Native Popup Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-modal
An enhanced, animated, customizable Modal for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.7K
Weekly Downloads
243K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rnm
react-native-modalbox
A <Modal/> component for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rna
react-native-awesome-alerts
Awesome alerts for React Native, works with iOS and Android.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-popup-menu
Popup menu component for React Native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
23K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rmp
rn-modal-picker
This is a cross-platform picker with search bar for react native support both platform IOs and android
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
274
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rne
react-native-enhanced-popup-menu
Pure TypeScript material menu component for React Native
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
301
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-popover-menu
React Native: Native Popover Menu
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
438
Weekly Downloads
185
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-popup-dialog
A react native modals library. Swipeable. Highly customizable. Support multi modals & Support custom animation. For IOS & Android.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-modals
A react native modals library. Swipeable. Highly customizable. Support multi modals & Support custom animation. For IOS & Android.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-draggable-view
DraggableView is a component for react-native, it allows you have a vertical draggable drawer view that you can drag up or drag down. So, if you drag and release that component, then it keeps moving until reach either initial position or container border.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
smp
search-modal-picker
RN modal picker
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-popup-dialog-hendra
React Native Popup Dialog for IOS & Android.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package