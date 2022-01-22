Categories
10 Best React Native PDF Viewer Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnp
react-native-pdf
A <Pdf /> component for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
50.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnf
react-native-file-viewer
Native file viewer for React Native. Preview any type of file supported by the mobile device.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
21.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rnv
react-native-view-pdf
📚 PDF viewer for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
235
Weekly Downloads
10.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp
react-native-pdf-view
React Native PDF View
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
397
Weekly Downloads
564
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rpr
rn-pdf-reader-js
📄 PDF reader in JavaScript only for Expo - Android & iOS capable
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
319
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp
@jemmyphan/react-native-pdf
A <Pdf /> component for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-doc-viewer
React Native Doc Viewer (Supports file formats: xls,ppt,doc,xlsx,pptx,csv,docx,png,jpg,pdf,xml,binary ...)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
273
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-file-opener
A React Native module that allows you to open a file (mp3, mp4, pdf, word, excel, dwg etc.) on your device with its default application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@tele2/react-native-pdf-wrapper
Easily show PDFs in React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-pdf-viewer
A simple pdf viewer
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
