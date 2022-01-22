openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Native PDF Viewer Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rnp

react-native-pdf

A <Pdf /> component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
50.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnf

react-native-file-viewer

Native file viewer for React Native. Preview any type of file supported by the mobile device.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
21.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rnv

react-native-view-pdf

📚 PDF viewer for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
235
Weekly Downloads
10.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp

react-native-pdf-view

React Native PDF View

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
397
Weekly Downloads
564
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rpr

rn-pdf-reader-js

📄 PDF reader in JavaScript only for Expo - Android & iOS capable

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
319
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp

@jemmyphan/react-native-pdf

A <Pdf /> component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
23d ago
rnd

react-native-doc-viewer

React Native Doc Viewer (Supports file formats: xls,ppt,doc,xlsx,pptx,csv,docx,png,jpg,pdf,xml,binary ...)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
273
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnf

react-native-file-opener

A React Native module that allows you to open a file (mp3, mp4, pdf, word, excel, dwg etc.) on your device with its default application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@tele2/react-native-pdf-wrapper

Easily show PDFs in React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnp

react-native-pdf-viewer

A simple pdf viewer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago