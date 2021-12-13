Categories
Best React Native PDF Generator Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnh
react-native-html-to-pdf
Convert html strings to PDF documents using React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
357
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
rpg
rn-pdf-generator
react-native-pdf-generator, porting the cordova-pdf-generator to react native.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
