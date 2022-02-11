Categories
10 Best React Native Payment API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
expo-payments-stripe
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
tipsi-stripe
React Native Stripe binding for iOS/Android platforms
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp
react-native-payments
Accept Payments with Apple Pay and Android Pay using the Payment Request API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-native-iap
react-native native module for In App Purchase.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
21.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-paypal
React Native library that implements PayPal Checkout flow using purely native code
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
874
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
stripe-client
Use the Stripe HTTP API in Expo without the DOM, node, or native deps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-billing
React Native bridge to InApp Billing on Android.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
333
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-gpay
A framework for building react native google pay payment method
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
stripe-express
Use the Stripe HTTP API in Expo without the DOM, node, or native deps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
is
ipay88-sdk
React Native for integrating with iPay88 payment gateway's mobile SDK
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Another Package