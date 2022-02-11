openbase logo
10 Best React Native Payment API Libraries

expo-payments-stripe

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

tipsi-stripe

React Native Stripe binding for iOS/Android platforms

rnp

react-native-payments

Accept Payments with Apple Pay and Android Pay using the Payment Request API.

react-native-iap

react-native native module for In App Purchase.

react-native-paypal

React Native library that implements PayPal Checkout flow using purely native code

stripe-client

Use the Stripe HTTP API in Expo without the DOM, node, or native deps

react-native-billing

React Native bridge to InApp Billing on Android.

react-native-gpay

A framework for building react native google pay payment method

stripe-express

Use the Stripe HTTP API in Expo without the DOM, node, or native deps

ipay88-sdk

React Native for integrating with iPay88 payment gateway's mobile SDK

