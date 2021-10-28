openbase logo
10 Best React Native Parallax Libraries

react-native-sticky-parallax-header

A simple React Native library, enabling to create a fully custom header for your iOS and Android apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp

react-native-parallax-scroll-view

A ScrollView-like component with parallax and sticky header support.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@monterosa/react-native-parallax-scroll

Parallax scroll view for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnp

react-native-parallax-header

A react native scroll view component with Parallax header :p

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
510
Weekly Downloads
590
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnp

react-native-parallax-header-view

Parallax and Elastic view for vertical scrollview with a header image and header content

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
7mos ago
rnp

react-native-parallax-view

Parallax view for vertical scrollview/listviews with a header image and header content

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rnp

react-native-parallax-swiper

Paged Parallax Swiper with Effects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
600
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnp

react-native-parallax

Parallax effects for React Native using Animated API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
570
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@fabfit/react-native-parallax-header

Animated Parallax Headers for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnc

react-native-collapsing-toolbar

react-native wrapper for android CollapsingToolbarLayout

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
293
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnp

react-native-parallax-scrollview

The Parallax ScrollView component we all deserve. 🚀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
281
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnp

react-native-parallax-scroll-view-new

new version of react-native-parallax-scroll-view

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit