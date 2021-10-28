Categories
10 Best React Native Parallax Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-sticky-parallax-header
A simple React Native library, enabling to create a fully custom header for your iOS and Android apps.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
react-native-parallax-scroll-view
A ScrollView-like component with parallax and sticky header support.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
@monterosa/react-native-parallax-scroll
Parallax scroll view for react-native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-parallax-header
A react native scroll view component with Parallax header :p
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
510
Weekly Downloads
590
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-parallax-header-view
Parallax and Elastic view for vertical scrollview with a header image and header content
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-parallax-view
Parallax view for vertical scrollview/listviews with a header image and header content
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-parallax-swiper
Paged Parallax Swiper with Effects
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
600
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-parallax
Parallax effects for React Native using Animated API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
570
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@fabfit/react-native-parallax-header
Animated Parallax Headers for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-native-collapsing-toolbar
react-native wrapper for android CollapsingToolbarLayout
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
293
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-parallax-scrollview
The Parallax ScrollView component we all deserve. 🚀
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
281
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-parallax-scroll-view-new
new version of react-native-parallax-scroll-view
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
