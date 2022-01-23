Categories
Best React Native Pagination Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-animated-pagination-dot
react-native simple animated pagination dot
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-pagination
Animated Pagination For React Native's ListView, FlatList, and SectionList
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
360
Weekly Downloads
297
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-dots-pagination
Paging as dots for react-native.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
