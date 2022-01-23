openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best React Native Pagination Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

react-native-animated-pagination-dot

react-native simple animated pagination dot

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
23d ago
rnp

react-native-pagination

Animated Pagination For React Native's ListView, FlatList, and SectionList

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
360
Weekly Downloads
297
Last Commit
1mo ago
rnd

react-native-dots-pagination

Paging as dots for react-native.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit