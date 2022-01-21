Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Native Onboarding Tour Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rt
rn-tourguide
🚩Make an interactive step by step tour guide for your react-native app (a rewrite of react-native-copilot)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
419
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rno
react-native-onboarding-swiper
🛳 Delightful onboarding for your React-Native app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
729
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rna
react-native-app-tour
React Native: Native App Tour Library
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
543
Weekly Downloads
153
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Poor Documentation
rnc
react-native-copilot
Step-by-step walkthrough for your react native app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-tips
[UNMAINTAINED] React-Native Tour Guide Helper.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
200
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rno
react-native-onboarding-screens
🛳 Delightful onboarding for your React-Native app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
729
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
react-native-tour
Highlight elements and display tips alongside parts of your app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
orn
onsensei-react-native-app-tour
React Native: Native App Tour Library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-intro
A way for new feature introduction and step-by-step users guide for your react-native app
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-material-showcase-ios
Development is switched to prscX/react-native-app-tour
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package