10 Best React Native Onboarding Tour Libraries

rt

rn-tourguide

🚩Make an interactive step by step tour guide for your react-native app (a rewrite of react-native-copilot)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
419
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
24d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rno

react-native-onboarding-swiper

🛳 Delightful onboarding for your React-Native app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
729
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rna

react-native-app-tour

React Native: Native App Tour Library

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
543
Weekly Downloads
153
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Poor Documentation
rnc

react-native-copilot

Step-by-step walkthrough for your react native app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-native-tips

[UNMAINTAINED] React-Native Tour Guide Helper.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
200
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rno

react-native-onboarding-screens

🛳 Delightful onboarding for your React-Native app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
729
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

react-native-tour

Highlight elements and display tips alongside parts of your app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
3yrs ago
orn

onsensei-react-native-app-tour

React Native: Native App Tour Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rni

react-native-intro

A way for new feature introduction and step-by-step users guide for your react-native app

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnm

react-native-material-showcase-ios

Development is switched to prscX/react-native-app-tour

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago