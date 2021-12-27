Categories
8 Best React Native OAuth Libraries
react-native-google-signin
Google Sign-in for your React Native applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
expo-google-sign-in
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use
Buggy
@invertase/react-native-apple-authentication
A React Native library providing support for Apple Authentication on iOS and Android.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
980
Weekly Downloads
42.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-instagram-login
a react native instagram login component (support android & ios). Pull requests are welcome!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
489
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-simple-auth
OAuth login for React Native
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
489
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-oauth
A react-native wrapper for social authentication login for both Android and iOS
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
796
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-google-sign-in
React Native Wrapper for Latest Google Sign-In OAuth SDK / API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
214
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnl
react-native-linkedin-oauth
LinkedIn OAuth Component for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
