8 Best React Native OAuth Libraries

react-native-google-signin

Google Sign-in for your React Native applications

MIT
2.4K
3.2K
2mos ago
4.0/ 5
expo-google-sign-in

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
15.9K
5.4K
3d ago
@invertase/react-native-apple-authentication

A React Native library providing support for Apple Authentication on iOS and Android.

Apache-2.0
980
42.3K
1mo ago
react-native-instagram-login

a react native instagram login component (support android & ios). Pull requests are welcome!

MIT
151
489
2mos ago
react-native-simple-auth

OAuth login for React Native

Unknown
667
489
2yrs ago

react-native-oauth

A react-native wrapper for social authentication login for both Android and iOS

ISC
796
79
4yrs ago
react-native-google-sign-in

React Native Wrapper for Latest Google Sign-In OAuth SDK / API

MIT
214
34
4yrs ago
react-native-linkedin-oauth

LinkedIn OAuth Component for React Native

MIT
5
2
5yrs ago