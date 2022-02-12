Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Native Notification Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-onesignal
React Native Library for OneSignal Push Notifications Service
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
26K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp
react-native-push-notification
React Native Local and Remote Notifications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
78.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
react-native-notifications
React Native Notifications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
15.5K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnd
react-native-dropdownalert
A simple alert to notify users about new chat messages, something went wrong or everything is ok.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rnr
react-native-root-toast
react native toast like component, pure javascript solution
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
15.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
rnp
react-native-push-alarm-notification
Package to schedule alarm notifications and bring your app to foreground if it is in the background in react native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@react-native-community/push-notification-ios
React Native Push Notification API for iOS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
538
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-voip-push-notification
React Native VoIP Push Notification - Currently iOS only
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-simple-toast
Cross-platform Toast experience for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@cryptoticket/react-native-push-notification
React native push notifications package.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-push-notification-popup
A <NotificationPopup/> component for presenting your own push notification in react-native app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-toast-notification
Toast notification for react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-alarm
Alarm clock for react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnn
react-native-notification-android-permission-library
This project is made to get status of notification permission for android in react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package