10 Best React Native Notification Libraries

react-native-onesignal

React Native Library for OneSignal Push Notifications Service

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
26K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp

react-native-push-notification

React Native Local and Remote Notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
78.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant

react-native-notifications

React Native Notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
15.5K
Last Commit
22d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnd

react-native-dropdownalert

A simple alert to notify users about new chat messages, something went wrong or everything is ok.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rnr

react-native-root-toast

react native toast like component, pure javascript solution

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
15.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
rnp

react-native-push-alarm-notification

Package to schedule alarm notifications and bring your app to foreground if it is in the background in react native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@react-native-community/push-notification-ios

React Native Push Notification API for iOS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
538
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
4mos ago

react-native-voip-push-notification

React Native VoIP Push Notification - Currently iOS only

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
9mos ago
rns

react-native-simple-toast

Cross-platform Toast experience for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago

@cryptoticket/react-native-push-notification

React native push notifications package.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
5mos ago
rnp

react-native-push-notification-popup

A <NotificationPopup/> component for presenting your own push notification in react-native app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnt

react-native-toast-notification

Toast notification for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rna

react-native-alarm

Alarm clock for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnn

react-native-notification-android-permission-library

This project is made to get status of notification permission for android in react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
4yrs ago