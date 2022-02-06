Categories
Best React Native NFC Libraries
react-native-nfc-manager
React Native NFC module for Android & iOS
Apache-2.0
DefinitelyTyped
867
5.4K
8d ago
4.7
3
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
2
Easy to Use
react-native-nfc
This project has the goal of making it easy (or easier) to scan NFC tags and read the NDEF records they contain.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
76
152
4yrs ago
@smartractechnology/react-native-rfid-nfc
This project has the goal of making it easy (or easier) to scan NFC tags and read the NDEF records they contain.
MIT
Not Found
18
13
4yrs ago
