Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Native Multi Select Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rns
react-native-sectioned-multi-select
a multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rnm
react-native-multi-selectbox
Platform independent (Android / iOS) Selectbox | Picker | Multi-select | Multi-picker. The idea is to bring out the common user interface & user experience on both platforms.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
143
Weekly Downloads
403
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnm
react-native-multiple-select
Simple multi-select component for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-select-multiple
☑️ A customiseable FlatList that allows you to select multiple rows
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-sectioned-multi-select-sotero
a multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
@freakycoder/react-native-multiple-select
Customizable & Animated, Easy to Use Multiple Select Library for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-multi-select-picker
multiple selection picker for react-native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
210
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-multiple-select-list
Multiple select list with search bar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
@horizonlime/react-native-select-multiple
A customiseable ListView that allows you to select multiple rows and display disabled list items.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnq
react-native-quick-select
A simple select and multiselect dropdown for react native - IOS and Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package