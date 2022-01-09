openbase logo
10 Best React Native Multi Select Libraries

rns

react-native-sectioned-multi-select

a multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rnm

react-native-multi-selectbox

Platform independent (Android / iOS) Selectbox | Picker | Multi-select | Multi-picker. The idea is to bring out the common user interface & user experience on both platforms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
143
Weekly Downloads
403
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnm

react-native-multiple-select

Simple multi-select component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-native-select-multiple

☑️ A customiseable FlatList that allows you to select multiple rows

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
rns

react-native-sectioned-multi-select-sotero

a multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1mo ago
rnm

@freakycoder/react-native-multiple-select

Customizable & Animated, Easy to Use Multiple Select Library for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-native-multi-select-picker

multiple selection picker for react-native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
210
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnm

react-native-multiple-select-list

Multiple select list with search bar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rns

@horizonlime/react-native-select-multiple

A customiseable ListView that allows you to select multiple rows and display disabled list items.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnq

react-native-quick-select

A simple select and multiselect dropdown for react native - IOS and Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago