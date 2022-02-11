openbase logo
6 Best React Native Mobile Permissions Libraries

expo-permissions

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
74.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
19
Top Feedback
18Great Documentation
16Easy to Use
11Performant

react-native-permissions

An unified permissions API for React Native on iOS and Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
183K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
8
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
4Performant

expo-permissions-interface

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
628
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rna

react-native-android-permissions

React Native Android Permissions experimental module - Android M (6.0) permissions like to your React Native application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable
rnl

react-native-location-permission

A react Native module to enable location based services on Android and IOS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rne

react-native-easy-permissions

React Native: Native Easy Permissions

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use