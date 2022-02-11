Categories
6 Best React Native Mobile Permissions Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
expo-permissions
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
74.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
18
Great Documentation
16
Easy to Use
11
Performant
react-native-permissions
An unified permissions API for React Native on iOS and Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
183K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
4
Great Documentation
4
Performant
expo-permissions-interface
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
628
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rna
react-native-android-permissions
React Native Android Permissions experimental module - Android M (6.0) permissions like to your React Native application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Highly Customizable
rnl
react-native-location-permission
A react Native module to enable location based services on Android and IOS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rne
react-native-easy-permissions
React Native: Native Easy Permissions
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
