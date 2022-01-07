openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

8 Best React Native Mobile Geolocation Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rng

react-native-geolocation-service

React native geolocation service for iOS and android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
56.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Performant
1Easy to Use

react-native-background-geolocation

Sophisticated, battery-conscious background-geolocation with motion-detection

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
geo

@react-native-community/geolocation

React Native Geolocation Module for iOS and Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
63.5K
Last Commit
rng

react-native-geocoding

A React Native module to transform a description of a location (i.e. street address, town name, etc.) into geographic coordinates (i.e. latitude and longitude) and vice versa.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
185
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rng

react-native-geocoder

geocoding services for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnb

@mauron85/react-native-background-geolocation

Background and foreground geolocation plugin for React Native. Tracks user when app is running in background.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnc

react-native-cross-geolocation

React Native Geolocation complatible module that uses the new Google Location API in Android devices.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rna

react-native-android-geolocation

React Native Module to use Android Geolocation via Google Play API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago