8 Best React Native Mobile Geolocation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rng
react-native-geolocation-service
React native geolocation service for iOS and android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
56.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
1
Easy to Use
react-native-background-geolocation
Sophisticated, battery-conscious background-geolocation with motion-detection
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
geo
@react-native-community/geolocation
React Native Geolocation Module for iOS and Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
63.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-geocoding
A React Native module to transform a description of a location (i.e. street address, town name, etc.) into geographic coordinates (i.e. latitude and longitude) and vice versa.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
185
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-geocoder
geocoding services for react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnb
@mauron85/react-native-background-geolocation
Background and foreground geolocation plugin for React Native. Tracks user when app is running in background.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-cross-geolocation
React Native Geolocation complatible module that uses the new Google Location API in Android devices.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-android-geolocation
React Native Module to use Android Geolocation via Google Play API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
