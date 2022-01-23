openbase logo
Best React Native Misc Visual Effects Libraries

lottie-web

Render After Effects animations natively on Web, Android and iOS, and React Native. http://airbnb.io/lottie/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26.3K
Weekly Downloads
812K
Last Commit
22d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
77
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
6Performant
rns

react-native-shimmer

Simple shimmering effect for any view in React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
563
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rnc

react-native-confetti-cannon

React Native confetti explosion and fall like iOS does.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit