Best React Native Misc Visual Effects Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
lottie-web
Render After Effects animations natively on Web, Android and iOS, and React Native. http://airbnb.io/lottie/
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26.3K
Weekly Downloads
812K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
77
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
6
Performant
rns
react-native-shimmer
Simple shimmering effect for any view in React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
563
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rnc
react-native-confetti-cannon
React Native confetti explosion and fall like iOS does.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
