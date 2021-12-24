Categories
6 Best React Native Menus Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnm
react-native-modalize
A highly customizable modal/bottom sheet that loves scrolling content.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rbs
reanimated-bottom-sheet
Highly configurable bottom sheet component made with react-native-reanimated and react-native-gesture-handler
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
30.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-native-side-menu
Side menu component for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ramotion/react-native-circle-menu
:octocat: ⭕️ CircleMenu is a simple, elegant UI menu with a circular layout and material design animations. Reactnative library made by @Ramotion
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
574
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rno
react-native-off-canvas-menu
Beautifully crafted off canvas menu components for react native applications. Built on top of react-native's Animated library.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
405
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnb
react-native-bubble-menu
A Bubble menu effect for your react native application
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
