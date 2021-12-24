openbase logo
6 Best React Native Menus Libraries

rnm

react-native-modalize

A highly customizable modal/bottom sheet that loves scrolling content.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rbs

reanimated-bottom-sheet

Highly configurable bottom sheet component made with react-native-reanimated and react-native-gesture-handler

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
30.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

react-native-side-menu

Side menu component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@ramotion/react-native-circle-menu

:octocat: ⭕️ CircleMenu is a simple, elegant UI menu with a circular layout and material design animations. Reactnative library made by @Ramotion

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
574
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rno

react-native-off-canvas-menu

Beautifully crafted off canvas menu components for react native applications. Built on top of react-native's Animated library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
405
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnb

react-native-bubble-menu

A Bubble menu effect for your react native application

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago