openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Native Map Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@react-native-mapbox-gl/maps

A Mapbox GL react native module for creating custom maps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

react-native-maps

React Native Mapview component for iOS + Android

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
118K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
15
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

react-native-map-link

🗺 Open the map app of the user's choice.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
485
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

fusioncharts

FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
rnm

react-native-maps-directions

Directions Component for `react-native-maps`

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
990
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rnm

react-native-map-clustering

React Native map clustering both for Android and iOS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
547
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rno

react-native-open-maps

🗺 A simple react-native library to perform cross-platform map actions (Google, Apple, or Yandex Maps)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation

react-native-maps-super-cluster

A Clustering-enabled map for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rng

react-native-google-maps-directions

🚕 Get direction using Google Maps in React Native 🚗

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
905
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-native-cluster-map

ReactNative MapView clustering component for iOS + Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
313
Last Commit
1yr ago
rng

react-native-google-place-picker

React Native Wrapper of Google Place Picker for iOS + Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
4yrs ago