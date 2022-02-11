Categories
10 Best React Native Map Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@react-native-mapbox-gl/maps
A Mapbox GL react native module for creating custom maps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
react-native-maps
React Native Mapview component for iOS + Android
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
118K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
15
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
react-native-map-link
🗺 Open the map app of the user's choice.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
485
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fusioncharts
FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
rnm
react-native-maps-directions
Directions Component for `react-native-maps`
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
990
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rnm
react-native-map-clustering
React Native map clustering both for Android and iOS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
547
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rno
react-native-open-maps
🗺 A simple react-native library to perform cross-platform map actions (Google, Apple, or Yandex Maps)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
react-native-maps-super-cluster
A Clustering-enabled map for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-google-maps-directions
🚕 Get direction using Google Maps in React Native 🚗
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
905
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-cluster-map
ReactNative MapView clustering component for iOS + Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
313
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-google-place-picker
React Native Wrapper of Google Place Picker for iOS + Android.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Another Package