10 Best React Native localStorage Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
realm
Realm is a mobile database: an alternative to SQLite & key-value stores
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.7K
Weekly Downloads
18.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
rns
react-native-storage
local storage wrapper for both react-native and browser. Support size controlling, auto expiring, remote data auto syncing and getting batch data in one query.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
asyncstorage-down
A leveldown API implementation that maps to AsyncStorage in React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-sync-localstorage
None async local storage
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-cache-store
A localStorage-like wrapper around React Native's AsyncStorage with cache expiration.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
reactn-persist
Add persist functionality to reactn global storage.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
stagync
Persist and sync states and data.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sto
@react-x/storage
Cross-platform React components for ReactDOM and React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
realm-sync-js
Offline first mobile syncing library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-storer
Simple React Native storage.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
