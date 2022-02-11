openbase logo
10 Best React Native localStorage Libraries

realm

Realm is a mobile database: an alternative to SQLite & key-value stores

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.7K
Weekly Downloads
18.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
rns

react-native-storage

local storage wrapper for both react-native and browser. Support size controlling, auto expiring, remote data auto syncing and getting batch data in one query.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant

asyncstorage-down

A leveldown API implementation that maps to AsyncStorage in React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rns

react-native-sync-localstorage

None async local storage

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnc

react-native-cache-store

A localStorage-like wrapper around React Native's AsyncStorage with cache expiration.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rp

reactn-persist

Add persist functionality to reactn global storage.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
1yr ago

stagync

Persist and sync states and data.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sto

@react-x/storage

Cross-platform React components for ReactDOM and React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago

realm-sync-js

Offline first mobile syncing library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rns

react-native-storer

Simple React Native storage.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago