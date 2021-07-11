openbase logo
10 Best React Native Loading Spinner Libraries

rnp

react-native-progress

Progress indicators and spinners for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
62.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rns

react-native-spinkit

A collection of animated loading indicators for React Native

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rna

react-native-awesome-loading

Loading indicator Ui set for React Native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-native-loading-spinner-overlay

💈 React Native loading spinner overlay

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
23d ago
rna

react-native-animated-splash-screen

Animated splash screen component for React Native project.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
207
Weekly Downloads
809
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable
rng

react-native-gifted-spinner

Simple loading spinner that use React-Native ProgressBarAndroid or ActivityIndicatorIOS depending of the platform.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
6yrs ago

react-native-smart-loading-spinner-overlay

A smart loading spinner overlay for React Native apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rnr

react-native-refreshable-listview

Deprecated. A pull-to-refresh ListView which shows a loading spinner while your data reloads

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rnl

react-native-loading-status-spinner

An extension component to the StatusBar to show the spinner on IOS only.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rnl

react-native-loading-spinner-modal

A spinner modal, android like circular progress bar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago