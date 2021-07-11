Categories
10 Best React Native Loading Spinner Libraries
rnp
react-native-progress
Progress indicators and spinners for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
62.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rns
react-native-spinkit
A collection of animated loading indicators for React Native
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rna
react-native-awesome-loading
Loading indicator Ui set for React Native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-loading-spinner-overlay
💈 React Native loading spinner overlay
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-animated-splash-screen
Animated splash screen component for React Native project.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
207
Weekly Downloads
809
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Highly Customizable
rng
react-native-gifted-spinner
Simple loading spinner that use React-Native ProgressBarAndroid or ActivityIndicatorIOS depending of the platform.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-smart-loading-spinner-overlay
A smart loading spinner overlay for React Native apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnr
react-native-refreshable-listview
Deprecated. A pull-to-refresh ListView which shows a loading spinner while your data reloads
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnl
react-native-loading-status-spinner
An extension component to the StatusBar to show the spinner on IOS only.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnl
react-native-loading-spinner-modal
A spinner modal, android like circular progress bar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
