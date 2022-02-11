openbase logo
10 Best React Native Loading Skeleton Libraries

react-native-reanimated

React Native's Animated library reimplemented

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.7K
Weekly Downloads
407K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
10
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Performant
rcl

react-content-loader

⚪ SVG-Powered component to easily create skeleton loadings.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
394K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
12
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
6Performant
rns

react-native-skeleton-content

A customizable skeleton-like loading placeholder for react native projects using expo.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
338
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns

react-native-shimmer-placeholder

Placeholder/ Skeleton of React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
827
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns

react-native-skeleton-placeholder

SkeletonPlaceholder is a React Native library to easily create an amazing loading effect.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
442
Weekly Downloads
14.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Slow
rns

@nlazzos/react-native-skeleton

A skeleton component for react-native and react-native-web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
1mo ago
rnm

react-native-masked-loader

A simple content and skeleton loader component for react native with animation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
171
Last Commit
rb

react-bones

💀 Dead simple content loading components for React and React-Native. 💀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
1yr ago
rsl

rn-skeleton-loader

Simple skeleton loading for react native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rns

react-native-skeleton-loader

Skeleton loaders give the user a perception that loading has taken a shorter period.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit