10 Best React Native Loading Skeleton Libraries
react-native-reanimated
React Native's Animated library reimplemented
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.7K
Weekly Downloads
407K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
4
Performant
rcl
react-content-loader
⚪ SVG-Powered component to easily create skeleton loadings.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
394K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
6
Performant
rns
react-native-skeleton-content
A customizable skeleton-like loading placeholder for react native projects using expo.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
338
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns
react-native-shimmer-placeholder
Placeholder/ Skeleton of React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
827
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns
react-native-skeleton-placeholder
SkeletonPlaceholder is a React Native library to easily create an amazing loading effect.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
442
Weekly Downloads
14.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Slow
rns
@nlazzos/react-native-skeleton
A skeleton component for react-native and react-native-web.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-masked-loader
A simple content and skeleton loader component for react native with animation
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
171
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rb
react-bones
💀 Dead simple content loading components for React and React-Native. 💀
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsl
rn-skeleton-loader
Simple skeleton loading for react native
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-skeleton-loader
Skeleton loaders give the user a perception that loading has taken a shorter period.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
