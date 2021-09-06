openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Native List Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rns

react-native-swipe-list-view

A React Native ListView component with rows that swipe open and closed

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
35.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation

react-native-select-multiple

☑️ A customiseable FlatList that allows you to select multiple rows

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
rnu

@bang88/react-native-ultimate-listview

A high performance FlatList providing customised pull-to-refresh | auto-pagination & infinite-scrolling | gridview layout | swipeable-row.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
515
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnt

react-native-tabs-section-list

React Native SectionList with scrollable tabs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
562
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rni

react-native-immutable-list-view

📜 Drop-in replacement for ListView, FlatList, and VirtualizedList.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
395
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-native-multi-select-picker

multiple selection picker for react-native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
210
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnu

react-native-ultimate-listview

A high performance FlatList providing customised pull-to-refresh | auto-pagination & infinite-scrolling | gridview layout | swipeable-row.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
515
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rni

react-native-infinite-listview

A React Native ListView completely written in js, support refresh control and infinite scrolling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rns

@horizonlime/react-native-select-multiple

A customiseable ListView that allows you to select multiple rows and display disabled list items.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
1yr ago
rne

react-native-easy-listview-gridview

A wrapper library for ListView and GridView in React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
4yrs ago