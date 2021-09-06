Categories
10 Best React Native List Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rns
react-native-swipe-list-view
A React Native ListView component with rows that swipe open and closed
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
35.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
react-native-select-multiple
☑️ A customiseable FlatList that allows you to select multiple rows
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnu
@bang88/react-native-ultimate-listview
A high performance FlatList providing customised pull-to-refresh | auto-pagination & infinite-scrolling | gridview layout | swipeable-row.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
515
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tabs-section-list
React Native SectionList with scrollable tabs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
562
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-immutable-list-view
📜 Drop-in replacement for ListView, FlatList, and VirtualizedList.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
395
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-multi-select-picker
multiple selection picker for react-native
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
210
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnu
react-native-ultimate-listview
A high performance FlatList providing customised pull-to-refresh | auto-pagination & infinite-scrolling | gridview layout | swipeable-row.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
515
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-infinite-listview
A React Native ListView completely written in js, support refresh control and infinite scrolling
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
@horizonlime/react-native-select-multiple
A customiseable ListView that allows you to select multiple rows and display disabled list items.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rne
react-native-easy-listview-gridview
A wrapper library for ListView and GridView in React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
