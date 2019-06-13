openbase logo
7 Best React Native Lightbox Libraries

react-native-photo-view-ex

Pinch-to-zoom view for React Native (both iOS and Android)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
react-native-lightbox

Images etc in Full Screen Lightbox Popovers for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
40.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
react-native-photo-view

Pinch-to-zoom view for React Native (both iOS and Android)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
778
Weekly Downloads
650
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
react-native-lightbox-v2

Images etc in Full Screen Lightbox Popovers for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
react-native-zoom-lightbox

## Demo

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rid-lightbox

Components in Full Screen Lightbox Popovers for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
@cawfree/react-native-lightbox

A stateful <LightBox/> component for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago