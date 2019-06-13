Categories
7 Best React Native Lightbox Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnp
react-native-photo-view-ex
Pinch-to-zoom view for React Native (both iOS and Android)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnl
react-native-lightbox
Images etc in Full Screen Lightbox Popovers for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
40.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rnp
react-native-photo-view
Pinch-to-zoom view for React Native (both iOS and Android)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
778
Weekly Downloads
650
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnl
react-native-lightbox-v2
Images etc in Full Screen Lightbox Popovers for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnz
react-native-zoom-lightbox
## Demo
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rl
rid-lightbox
Components in Full Screen Lightbox Popovers for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnl
@cawfree/react-native-lightbox
A stateful <LightBox/> component for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
