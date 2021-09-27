Categories
10 Best React Native Lazy Load Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnf
react-native-fast-image
🚩 FastImage, performant React Native image component.
Save
(MIT AND Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.6K
Weekly Downloads
134K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
2
Performant
rns
react-native-scroll-lazy
react-native-scroll-lazy is a very high-performance large list contain images for React-Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
@times-components/lazy-load
A collection of reusable components used by The Times
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rnp
@freakycoder/react-native-progressive-fast-image
Customizable progressive image for React Native with FastImage
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
612
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpi
rn-progressive-image
Lazy load images. Load's image with different resolution to remove loading glitch in image.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-progressive-image
🌁 ProgressiveImage, progressively load images with React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rny
react-native-yzload
Simple lazy load effect in React Native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnj
react-native-just-timeline
React Native's customizable, RTL-supported, elegant, lazy-loading-ready Timeline component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sl
scrollview-lazyload
React Native scrollview/listview component with image lazyload feature
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-scrollview-lazyload
React Native scrollview/listview component with image lazyload feature
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
