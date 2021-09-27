openbase logo
10 Best React Native Lazy Load Libraries

rnf

react-native-fast-image

🚩 FastImage, performant React Native image component.

(MIT AND Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.6K
Weekly Downloads
134K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
2Performant
rns

react-native-scroll-lazy

react-native-scroll-lazy is a very high-performance large list contain images for React-Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

@times-components/lazy-load

A collection of reusable components used by The Times

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rnp

@freakycoder/react-native-progressive-fast-image

Customizable progressive image for React Native with FastImage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
612
Last Commit
6mos ago
rpi

rn-progressive-image

Lazy load images. Load's image with different resolution to remove loading glitch in image.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1mo ago
rnp

react-native-progressive-image

🌁 ProgressiveImage, progressively load images with React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rny

react-native-yzload

Simple lazy load effect in React Native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnj

react-native-just-timeline

React Native's customizable, RTL-supported, elegant, lazy-loading-ready Timeline component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sl

scrollview-lazyload

React Native scrollview/listview component with image lazyload feature

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rns

react-native-scrollview-lazyload

React Native scrollview/listview component with image lazyload feature

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago