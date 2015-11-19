openbase logo
Best React Native Keyboard Events Libraries

rnk

react-native-keyboardevents

Keyboard events for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rni

react-native-ios-keyboard-events

A library to detect an iOS device's keyboard stat, especially Split 🎳 and Floating 👻 keyboards!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago