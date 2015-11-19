Categories
Best React Native Keyboard Events Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnk
react-native-keyboardevents
Keyboard events for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-ios-keyboard-events
A library to detect an iOS device's keyboard stat, especially Split 🎳 and Floating 👻 keyboards!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
