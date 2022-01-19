Categories
10 Best React Native Infinite Scroll Libraries
rni
react-native-infinite-flatlist-patch
Now easily solve the problem of infinite scrolling!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
298
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-infinite-scroll-view
An infinitely scrolling view that notifies you as the scroll offset approaches the bottom
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
521
Weekly Downloads
739
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnu
react-native-ultimate-listview
A high performance FlatList providing customised pull-to-refresh | auto-pagination & infinite-scrolling | gridview layout | swipeable-row.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
515
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-infinite-listview
A React Native ListView completely written in js, support refresh control and infinite scrolling
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-infinite-scroll
A simple implementation of infinite scrolling for React Native.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-infinite-looping-scroll
A react native component that lets you scroll infinitely in both directions by repeating the same items. 📱
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Hard to Use
rng
react-native-gifted-listview
✌️ ListView with pull-to-refresh and infinite scrolling for Android and iOS React-Native apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
isx
infinite-scroll-x
Infinite scroll view - react native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-infinite-scrollview
ScrollView with infinte paged scrolling (no looping). The number of pages rendered before and after current page can be customized. Pages are rendered when user scrolled.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-virtualized-infinite-scroll
Infinite scroll list React component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
