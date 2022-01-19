openbase logo
10 Best React Native Infinite Scroll Libraries

rni

react-native-infinite-flatlist-patch

Now easily solve the problem of infinite scrolling!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
298
Last Commit
1mo ago

react-native-infinite-scroll-view

An infinitely scrolling view that notifies you as the scroll offset approaches the bottom

MIT
TypeScript Icon
GitHub Stars
521
Weekly Downloads
739
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnu

react-native-ultimate-listview

A high performance FlatList providing customised pull-to-refresh | auto-pagination & infinite-scrolling | gridview layout | swipeable-row.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
GitHub Stars
515
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rni

react-native-infinite-listview

A React Native ListView completely written in js, support refresh control and infinite scrolling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rni

react-native-infinite-scroll

A simple implementation of infinite scrolling for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rni

react-native-infinite-looping-scroll

A react native component that lets you scroll infinitely in both directions by repeating the same items. 📱

MIT
TypeScript Icon
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rng

react-native-gifted-listview

✌️ ListView with pull-to-refresh and infinite scrolling for Android and iOS React-Native apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
isx

infinite-scroll-x

Infinite scroll view - react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rni

react-native-infinite-scrollview

ScrollView with infinte paged scrolling (no looping). The number of pages rendered before and after current page can be customized. Pages are rendered when user scrolled.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago

react-virtualized-infinite-scroll

Infinite scroll list React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago