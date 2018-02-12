openbase logo
10 Best React Native Image Viewer Libraries

react-native-image-gallery

Pure JavaScript image gallery component for iOS and Android with high-performance and native feeling in mind

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rnp

react-native-photo-view

Pinch-to-zoom view for React Native (both iOS and Android)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
778
Weekly Downloads
650
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rni

react-native-image-zoom-viewer

🚀 tiny & fast lib for react native image viewer pan and zoom

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
36.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Buggy
rni

react-native-image-layout

An easy and simple to use React Native component to render a custom masonry layout for remote images and displayed on a custom interactive image viewer. Includes animations and support for both iOS and Android. Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by [Lue Hang](https://www.facebook.com/lue.hang) (the author).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use

react-native-image-viewing

Tiny, purely TS, modal component for viewing images 🏙

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
495
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
rnp

react-native-photo-browser

Local and remote media gallery with captions, selections and grid view support for react native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
708
Weekly Downloads
286
Last Commit
9mos ago
rnd

react-native-doc-viewer

React Native Doc Viewer (Supports file formats: xls,ppt,doc,xlsx,pptx,csv,docx,png,jpg,pdf,xml,binary ...)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
273
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-native-image-carousel

Image carousel with support for fullscreen mode with swiping and pinch-to-zoom.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
214
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-native-photo-gallery

Simple, yet powerful image gallery for React Native. Features zoom and pagination ! 🖼

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rn3

@hauvo/react-native-360-image-viewer

Inspired by https://github.com/scaleflex/js-cloudimage-360-view. This is the 360 degrees simulation from multiple images for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rni

react-native-interactive-image-gallery

A React Native image gallery browser with interactive animations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
rng

react-native-gallery

A pure JavaScript image gallery component for react-native apps with common gestures like pan, pinch and doubleTap, supporting both iOS and Android.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
332
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rni

@hamidfzm/react-native-image-viewing

Tiny, purely TS, modal component for viewing images 🏙

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnf

react-native-fast-image-zoom-viewer

🚀 tiny & fast lib for react native image viewer pan and zoom

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago