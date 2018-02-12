Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Native Image Viewer Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-image-gallery
Pure JavaScript image gallery component for iOS and Android with high-performance and native feeling in mind
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rnp
react-native-photo-view
Pinch-to-zoom view for React Native (both iOS and Android)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
778
Weekly Downloads
650
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rni
react-native-image-zoom-viewer
🚀 tiny & fast lib for react native image viewer pan and zoom
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
36.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Buggy
rni
react-native-image-layout
An easy and simple to use React Native component to render a custom masonry layout for remote images and displayed on a custom interactive image viewer. Includes animations and support for both iOS and Android. Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by [Lue Hang](https://www.facebook.com/lue.hang) (the author).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
react-native-image-viewing
Tiny, purely TS, modal component for viewing images 🏙
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
495
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-photo-browser
Local and remote media gallery with captions, selections and grid view support for react native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
708
Weekly Downloads
286
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-doc-viewer
React Native Doc Viewer (Supports file formats: xls,ppt,doc,xlsx,pptx,csv,docx,png,jpg,pdf,xml,binary ...)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
273
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-image-carousel
Image carousel with support for fullscreen mode with swiping and pinch-to-zoom.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
214
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-photo-gallery
Simple, yet powerful image gallery for React Native. Features zoom and pagination ! 🖼
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rn3
@hauvo/react-native-360-image-viewer
Inspired by https://github.com/scaleflex/js-cloudimage-360-view. This is the 360 degrees simulation from multiple images for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-interactive-image-gallery
A React Native image gallery browser with interactive animations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-gallery
A pure JavaScript image gallery component for react-native apps with common gestures like pan, pinch and doubleTap, supporting both iOS and Android.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
332
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
@hamidfzm/react-native-image-viewing
Tiny, purely TS, modal component for viewing images 🏙
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-fast-image-zoom-viewer
🚀 tiny & fast lib for react native image viewer pan and zoom
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package