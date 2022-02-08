Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best React Native Image Picker Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-image-picker
🌄 A React Native module that allows you to use native UI to select media from the device library or directly from the camera.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
113K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
15
Top Feedback
14
Great Documentation
12
Easy to Use
6
Performant
expo-image-picker
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
60.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
@react-native-community/cameraroll
CameraRoll is a react-native native module that provides access to the local camera roll or photo library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
52.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Highly Customizable
1
Easy to Use
rni
react-native-image-crop-picker
iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video, configurable compression, multiple images and cropping
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
76.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-native-customized-image-picker
iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
231
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-camera-roll-picker
📷 A React Native component providing images selection from camera roll
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-photo-upload
Cross platform photo upload component for react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
310
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-photo-browser
Local and remote media gallery with captions, selections and grid view support for react native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
708
Weekly Downloads
286
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-full-image-picker
Support taking photo, video recording or selecting from photo library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-image-color-picker
Image color picker based on image source provided and return image different color palettes or average color palette
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnn
react-native-new-image-picker
react-native-new-image-picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package