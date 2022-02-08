openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React Native Image Picker Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

react-native-image-picker

🌄 A React Native module that allows you to use native UI to select media from the device library or directly from the camera.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
113K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
15
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
12Easy to Use
6Performant

expo-image-picker

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
60.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

@react-native-community/cameraroll

CameraRoll is a react-native native module that provides access to the local camera roll or photo library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
52.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
rni

react-native-image-crop-picker

iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video, configurable compression, multiple images and cropping

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
76.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant

react-native-customized-image-picker

iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
231
Last Commit
5d ago
rnc

react-native-camera-roll-picker

📷 A React Native component providing images selection from camera roll

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-native-photo-upload

Cross platform photo upload component for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
310
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnp

react-native-photo-browser

Local and remote media gallery with captions, selections and grid view support for react native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
708
Weekly Downloads
286
Last Commit
9mos ago
rnf

react-native-full-image-picker

Support taking photo, video recording or selecting from photo library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rni

react-native-image-color-picker

Image color picker based on image source provided and return image different color palettes or average color palette

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnn

react-native-new-image-picker

react-native-new-image-picker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit