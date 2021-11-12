Categories
9 Best React Native Image Manipulation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rni
react-native-image-crop-picker
iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video, configurable compression, multiple images and cropping
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
76.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rnp
react-native-photo-manipulator
Image processing library to edit photo programmatically in React Native. It can print text, overlay other image (add watermark), resize, crop and optimize image size, convert format to jpeg or png
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
695
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
react-native-image-resizer
🗻 Resize local images with React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
41.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
expo-image-manipulator
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
27K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-color-matrix-image-filters
Various color matrix based image filters for iOS & Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-customized-image-picker
iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
231
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@react-native-community/image-editor
React Native Image Editing native modules for iOS & Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
235
Weekly Downloads
12.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-perspective-image-cropper
Perform custom crop, resizing and perspective correction 📐🖼
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
259
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@remobile/react-native-image-crop
A component for react-native crop image, such as edit user head
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
