9 Best React Native Image Manipulation Libraries

react-native-image-crop-picker

iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video, configurable compression, multiple images and cropping

5.3K
76.3K
3mos ago
4.5/ 5
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
react-native-photo-manipulator

Image processing library to edit photo programmatically in React Native. It can print text, overlay other image (add watermark), resize, crop and optimize image size, convert format to jpeg or png

155
695
4mos ago
5.0/ 5
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

react-native-image-resizer

🗻 Resize local images with React Native

1.3K
41.3K
8mos ago
3.5/ 5
1Easy to Use

expo-image-manipulator

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

15.9K
27K
3d ago
react-native-color-matrix-image-filters

Various color matrix based image filters for iOS & Android

231
8.5K
9mos ago

react-native-customized-image-picker

iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping

223
231
5d ago

@react-native-community/image-editor

React Native Image Editing native modules for iOS & Android

235
12.5K
8mos ago
react-native-perspective-image-cropper

Perform custom crop, resizing and perspective correction 📐🖼

259
90
2yrs ago

@remobile/react-native-image-crop

A component for react-native crop image, such as edit user head

17
6
1yr ago