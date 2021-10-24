openbase logo
10 Best React Native Icon Libraries

rnv

react-native-vector-icons

Customizable Icons for React Native with support for image source and full styling.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.5K
Weekly Downloads
305K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
38
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
12Easy to Use
5Performant
rne

react-native-eva-icons

⭐Eva Icons for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ai

app-icon

Icon management for Mobile Apps. Create icons, generate all required sizes, label and annotate. Supports Native, Cordova, React Native, Xamarin and more. Inspired by cordova-icon.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnd

react-native-dynamic-vector-icons

Wrapper of react-native-vector-icons to use dynamic types

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
10d ago

@expo/vector-icons

Built-in support for popular icon fonts and the tooling to create your own Icon components from your font and glyph map. This is a wrapper around react-native-vector-icons to make it compatible with Expo.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
526
Weekly Downloads
185K
Last Commit
9mos ago
rns

react-native-svg-app-icon

Generate all app icons for you React Native apps from a single SVG file

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
515
Last Commit
12d ago
rns

react-native-svg-icon

A simple, but flexible SVG icon component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rni

react-native-icons

Quick and easy icons in React Native

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

react-native-fontawesome

React Native Font Awesome Icons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-native-alternate-icons

React Native Alternate Icons for iOS 10.3+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
157
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-native-hamburger

Hamburger menu for react-native!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rni

react-native-iconic

React Native - Native Animated Icons with different states

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago