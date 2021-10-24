Categories
10 Best React Native Icon Libraries
rnv
react-native-vector-icons
Customizable Icons for React Native with support for image source and full styling.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.5K
Weekly Downloads
305K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
38
Top Feedback
13
Great Documentation
12
Easy to Use
5
Performant
rne
react-native-eva-icons
⭐Eva Icons for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ai
app-icon
Icon management for Mobile Apps. Create icons, generate all required sizes, label and annotate. Supports Native, Cordova, React Native, Xamarin and more. Inspired by cordova-icon.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnd
react-native-dynamic-vector-icons
Wrapper of react-native-vector-icons to use dynamic types
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@expo/vector-icons
Built-in support for popular icon fonts and the tooling to create your own Icon components from your font and glyph map. This is a wrapper around react-native-vector-icons to make it compatible with Expo.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
526
Weekly Downloads
185K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-svg-app-icon
Generate all app icons for you React Native apps from a single SVG file
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
515
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-svg-icon
A simple, but flexible SVG icon component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-icons
Quick and easy icons in React Native
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-fontawesome
React Native Font Awesome Icons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-alternate-icons
React Native Alternate Icons for iOS 10.3+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
157
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-hamburger
Hamburger menu for react-native!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-iconic
React Native - Native Animated Icons with different states
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Another Package