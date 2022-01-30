Categories
Best React Native Hot Reload Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnr
react-native-restart
React Native Package With One Purpose: To Restart Your React Native Project
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
702
Weekly Downloads
56.2K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
@cryptoticket/react-native-hot-patching
Dynamic bundle update for React Native
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
